Bokf Na Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

NIKE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 6,030,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

