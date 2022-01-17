Bokf Na Takes $62.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 381,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

JPM traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.89. 40,158,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

