Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 41.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 359.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $679,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.