Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.92.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

