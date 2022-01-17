Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 13,538 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

