Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IES by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $274,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IES by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IESC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

