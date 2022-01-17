Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.08 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

