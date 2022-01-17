British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.27).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 111 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,144 ($42.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,728. The firm has a market cap of £72.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,144 ($42.68).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.