Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 68.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 226.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.56 on Friday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $931.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

