Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

