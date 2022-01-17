Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $246.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 94,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

