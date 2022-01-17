Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

