Brokerages Expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to Post -$3.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to announce earnings per share of ($3.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $300.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of EDN opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

