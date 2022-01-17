Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $592.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.50 million and the lowest is $589.97 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.62. 754,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,700. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

