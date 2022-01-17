Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 621,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,640. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.