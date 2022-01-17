Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 100,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

