Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.