Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.44 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PNTG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $533.94 million, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 2.45.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.