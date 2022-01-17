Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) PT at $22.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.14) to €22.00 ($25.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$10.81 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

