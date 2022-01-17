Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €100.03

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($113.67).

GXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of GXI stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting €79.85 ($90.74). The company had a trading volume of 98,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($112.95).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

