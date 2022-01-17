Brokerages Set Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Price Target at $5.44

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Italk alerts:

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Italk by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Italk has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.