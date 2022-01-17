Brokerages Set Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 37.00

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 42.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 43.84. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.