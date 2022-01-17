Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $60.10

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.74. 391,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

