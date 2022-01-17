Brokers Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

MCRI opened at $68.65 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

