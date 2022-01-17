Brokers Set Expectations for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

BALY stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

