Brokers Set Expectations for GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.96 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

