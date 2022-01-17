Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 3.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.09. 1,559,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

