Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

