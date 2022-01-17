Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS opened at $380.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

