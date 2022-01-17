Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.81 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.