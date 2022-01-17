Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 721 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $173.04 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.11 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

