Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,276.61 on Monday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,247.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

