Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 469.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 202.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $186.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

