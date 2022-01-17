Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 324 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

