Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 201.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.71 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

