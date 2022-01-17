Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 271.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $229.99 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.75 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

