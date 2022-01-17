Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 997,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

