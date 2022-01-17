Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 176.5% in December

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $29.43 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $986,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

