California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,485 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

