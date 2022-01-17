California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,745 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Ball worth $225,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.59 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

