California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $212,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 508.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

