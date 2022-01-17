California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $190,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

