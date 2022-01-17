California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $299,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

MS stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

