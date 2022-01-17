California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

NYSE PSA opened at $361.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.89. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.