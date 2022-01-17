California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $339,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $328.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

