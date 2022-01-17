California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 486,435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $242,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

