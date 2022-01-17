Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY opened at $55.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.