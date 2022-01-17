Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

