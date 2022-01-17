Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,620 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

GDRX opened at $26.85 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,259 shares of company stock worth $53,631,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

