Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of RenovoRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Shares of RNXT opened at $4.06 on Monday. RenovoRx Inc has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that RenovoRx Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.